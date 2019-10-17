Menu

Southern Georgian Bay OPP charge 3 with impaired driving

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 4:46 pm
Three people have been charged for impaired driving in separate incidents in Tay Township, Georgian Bay and Midland, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.
Three people have been charged for impaired driving in separate incidents in Tay Township, Georgian Bay and Midland, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged three people for impaired driving in separate incidents that happened in Tay Township, Georgian Bay and Midland.

In one incident on Tuesday night, an officer was operating a licence plate recognition vehicle when they detected an unlicenced driver on Highway 12 at Reeves Road in Tay Township, police say.

The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Ryan Andrew Williams, 30, from Vaughan, who was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and one count of driving a vehicle without a licence, police add.

Williams was released with a future court date of Oct. 31 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland.

In a separate incident on Saturday afternoon, OPP officers were operating a R.I.D.E check on Honey Harbour Road in Georgian Bay, police say.

At 4:06 p.m., an officer spoke with a driver of a pickup truck and began a drinking and driving investigation, police add.

As a result of the investigation, Sepehr Ziaei, 33, from Bradford West Gwillimbury, was charged with one count of impaired operation, police say.

According to officers, Ziaei was released from custody with a court date of Oct. 24 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland.

The third incident took place Friday afternoon, when OPP officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle collision.

Police say one vehicle hit another before crashing into a ditch in Midland. The suspect was then seen fleeing the scene on Whitfield Crescent near William Street.

Officers say they found the driver and entered into a drinking and driving investigation, which resulted in Kyle Norman Ellis, 37, from Hamilton, being charged with a slew of offences, including impaired operation.

Ellis was also charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of dangerous operation, two counts of failing to stop after an accident, two counts of operation while prohibited, two counts of failing to report an accident, one count of theft under $5,000, one count of failing to comply with a recognizance, one count of refusal to comply with a demand, one count of resisting a peace officer, one count of uttering threats, one count of driving under suspension and one count of using a plate not authorized for the vehicle.

The accused was held for bail court in Barrie and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date, police say.

All three suspects had their vehicles towed and impounded, as well as their licences suspended for 90 days.

TAGS
MidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPGeorgian BayMidland newsBradford newsTay TownshipTay Township NewsMidland impaired driverGeorgian Bay newsGeorgian Bay impaired driverTay Township impaired driver
