Something Special Children’s Centre workers ratify new contract: ‘It was positive’

The union representing child care workers locked out of the Something Special Children’s Centre in Kingston have reached a deal with the owners.

What was a loud and sometimes divisive labor dispute between CUPE day care workers and the owners of the centre has now turned peaceful.

“We went to bargaining yesterday [Friday], spent all day there, and we felt like the employer listened to what we said the last time they invited us to bargaining,” says Jennifer Oliver, President of CUPE Local 3625.

“They came back with a better proposal.”

Oliver, along with seven over employees, was locked out of the centre at the beginning of November, after early contract negotiations broke down.

The main issue, according to Oliver, was the employers’ plan to claw back banked sick days.

Each employee receives 12 sick days a year.

The tentative deal offered on Friday night has now been ratified by the union members.

“We got the protection we wanted in regards to sick time for our members,” Oliver said, “and I think everybody left happy.”

It’s unclear if the volunteer board of the centre has also ratified the new agreement.

As of late Saturday afternoon, Global News had yet to hear back from the board. However, board member Andrew Haydon said late Friday night that both sides were satisfied with the tentative agreement, and that they’re working as quickly as possible for the board members to meet and look over the agreement.

“We want to go back and do our jobs — we miss our kids,” says Oliver. “We miss our families.

Because the board has not confirmed acceptance of the tentative agreement, the union is unable to release details of the document.

It is still unclear if the Something Special Children’s Centre will reopen Monday.

