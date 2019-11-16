Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Something Special Children’s Centre workers ratify new contract: ‘It was positive’

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 5:24 pm
Daycare workers at Something Special Children’s Centre ratify new contract
WATCH: CUPE daycare workers locked out of Kingston's Something Special Children's Centre have ratified a new contact, but it is unclear if the facility will reopen on Monday.

The union representing child care workers locked out of the Something Special Children’s Centre in Kingston have reached a deal with the owners.

What was a loud and sometimes divisive labor dispute between CUPE day care workers and the owners of the centre has now turned peaceful.

“We went to bargaining yesterday [Friday], spent all day there, and we felt like the employer listened to what we said the last time they invited us to bargaining,” says Jennifer Oliver, President of CUPE Local 3625.

“They came back with a better proposal.”

READ MORE: Kingston daycare temporarily closes in the midst of a labour dispute

Oliver, along with seven over employees, was locked out of the centre at the beginning of November, after early contract negotiations broke down.

The main issue, according to Oliver, was the employers’ plan to claw back banked sick days.

Each employee receives 12 sick days a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The tentative deal offered on Friday night has now been ratified by the union members.

Parents furious with Kingston daycare after child shocked
Parents furious with Kingston daycare after child shocked

“We got the protection we wanted in regards to sick time for our members,” Oliver said, “and I think everybody left happy.”

“It was positive.”

Tweet This

It’s unclear if the volunteer board of the centre has also ratified the new agreement.

READ MORE: CUPE announces tentative deal reached in Kingston day-care lockout

As of late Saturday afternoon, Global News had yet to hear back from the board. However, board member Andrew Haydon said late Friday night that both sides were satisfied with the tentative agreement, and that they’re working as quickly as possible for the board members to meet and look over the agreement.

“We want to go back and do our jobs — we miss our kids,” says Oliver. “We miss our families.

“Our hope is that we all will go back to work on Monday and resume as normal.”

Tweet This

Because the board has not confirmed acceptance of the tentative agreement, the union is unable to release details of the document.

It is still unclear if the Something Special Children’s Centre will reopen Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonnewsCUPECKWSlabour disputeContractSomething Special Children's CentreLocal 3625Jennifer OliverLocked Our WorkersRatifiedVolunteer Board
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.