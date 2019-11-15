Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

CUPE announces tentative deal reached in Kingston day-care lockout

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 6:23 pm
CUPE says a tentative deal has been reached with the board of Something Special Children's Centre.
CUPE says a tentative deal has been reached with the board of Something Special Children's Centre. Global News

The union representing eight child-care workers locked out of Something Special Children’s Centre says they have reached a tentative deal with the owners.

The two sides reportedly met Friday morning for the second time since the lockout began on Nov. 1.

READ MORE: Kingston daycare temporarily closes in the midst of a labour dispute

A news release from CUPE said details of the deal will not be shared until all members review and vote on the agreement.

The vote will take place over the weekend, and the daycare facility, which was closed earlier this week after workers set up a picket line in front of the building, is set to reopen on Monday.

The workers were originally locked out because they refused a change proposed by management to no longer allow workers’ sick days to accumulate in a bank.

Story continues below advertisement

The employees receive 12 sick days a year and were worried that if they could not roll over those sick days, they would be unprotected in case of serious injury or illness.

Something Special Children’s Centre closes it’s doors while in the midst of a labour dispute
Something Special Children’s Centre closes it’s doors while in the midst of a labour dispute
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CUPESomething Special Children's Centredaycare lockoutdaycare lockout kingstondaycare strike actiondaycare worker lockoutkingston lockoutkingston lockout daycarelockout kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.