CUPE announces tentative deal reached in Kingston day-care lockout

The union representing eight child-care workers locked out of Something Special Children’s Centre says they have reached a tentative deal with the owners.

The two sides reportedly met Friday morning for the second time since the lockout began on Nov. 1.

A news release from CUPE said details of the deal will not be shared until all members review and vote on the agreement.

The vote will take place over the weekend, and the daycare facility, which was closed earlier this week after workers set up a picket line in front of the building, is set to reopen on Monday.

The workers were originally locked out because they refused a change proposed by management to no longer allow workers’ sick days to accumulate in a bank.

The employees receive 12 sick days a year and were worried that if they could not roll over those sick days, they would be unprotected in case of serious injury or illness.

