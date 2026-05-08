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Canada

Minister files judicial review of First Nations child welfare agreement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2026 4:47 pm
1 min read
Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, May 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, May 8, 2026. Spencer Colby/ CP
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Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says her government has filed a judicial review on a child welfare agreement she struck with First Nations in Ontario.

That $8.5 billion agreement marked a step toward resolving a dispute that began in 2007, with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal later ruling the federal government discriminated against First Nations children in its funding of on-reserve child welfare services.

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In a decision letter released in March, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal said two First Nations will not be covered by the deal.

Gull-Masty says the judicial review will seek answers on why those First Nations are exempt and what the federal government’s obligations are.

She says the review will not impede the flow of funds to First Nations in Ontario when the agreement takes effect in May.

First Nations leaders in Ontario say it’s disappointing the minister has filed a review, but that it’s encouraging the agreement’s implementation won’t be delayed.

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