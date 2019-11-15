Surrey ‘mob violence’ caught on video leads to RCMP investigation, mayor calls for action

Send this page to someone via email

The latest video to circulate on social media showing a violent fight in Surrey has prompted an RCMP investigation and calls from the city’s mayor for police to take “immediate and strong action” against “mob violence.”

RCMP confirm the video was taken around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the 7000-block of 128 Street in Newton. It shows a large group of young men running and swarming vehicles in a parking lot outside a strip mall, smashing them with weapons while shouting in Punjabi.

At least two people are attacked in the video, one of whom is beaten with what looks like wooden or metal rods.

Police initially received two reports of assault with a weapon and vandalism to property around the time the video was taken.

RCMP say they received a copy of the video on Thursday after it was published to various social media platforms in the days following the incident.

“While this incident and video is disturbing, having such a wide distribution could potentially help police further our investigation and identify those involved,” spokesperson Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in a statement.

“We share the community’s concerns about this act of public violence and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, and it’s not believed any suspects have been identified.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum issued his own statement Friday, saying the behaviour in the video is “repugnant and puts the public at risk.”

“It is imperative that RCMP take immediate and strong action to get a handle on this kind of mob violence that is occurring far too frequently in Surrey,” McCallum said.

The mayor pointed to another large brawl caught on video in August outside the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre, which was also circulated on social media.

That video prompted RCMP to step up patrols around the Newton-area mall, calling it a “hotspot” for violent behaviour.

RCMP say they believe several individuals who were involved in the Nov. 11 incident, or who witnessed it, have not yet come forward to police.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.