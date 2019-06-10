3 suspects sought after brawl in the middle of traffic on Surrey’s Fraser Highway

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find three people allegedly involved in a brawl in the middle of traffic on the Fraser Highway.

It happened on May 2 around 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 176 Street, according to police.

READ MORE: Video captures chaotic car chase, brawl in Surrey neighbourhood

By the time police arrived, everyone involved in the fight had fled.

Investigators, acting on witness information, were able to locate an 18-year-old, described as a victim of an assault, at his residence, police said. He suffered minor injuries.

Another participant in the fight has been arrested and charged with bodily harm, police added.

WATCH: (Aired April 29, 2019) Neighbourhood chaos caught on video in Surrey

Three other men remain at large.

The first suspect is described as South Asian, about six feet tall, with black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

READ MORE: Several sent to hospital after stolen vehicle rampage in Langley

The second suspect is described as South Asian, about five-foot-10, with black hair and stubble. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a blue sweatshirt.

The third suspect is also described as South Asian. He was wearing a dark hoodie at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.