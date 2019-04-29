Video captures chaotic car chase, brawl in Surrey neighbourhood

A quiet Surrey street was the site of a bizarre crime scene Saturday night involving a high-speed car chase, a struck pedestrian and a daytime brawl.

Security video from a home in the 13500-block of 88A Avenue captured the chaotic chain of events, which happened in broad daylight just before 8 p.m.

It shows multiple dark-coloured sedans racing past the home before turning around in the cul-de-sac off-screen and flying the other way. One of the vehicles then collides with another head-on.

A man is then seen running from the scene of the collision before yet another vehicle strikes him, sending him flying while the vehicle careens into the ditch.

Second angle of Surrey car mayhem

RCMP say three males who were involved in the incident were transported to hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.

Two vehicles located at the scene, a Nissan Maxima and Ford Taurus, were seized as part of the investigation.

Police believe the incident may be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Cellphone video of the security system’s monitors was widely shared over the weekend, with community leaders and neighbours calling it another example of Surrey’s escalating crime problem.

READ MORE: Man killed in apparent targeted shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

A woman who lives on the same street and asked not to be named said her parents called her while she was out to say police had the street blocked. She later saw the same cellphone video that went viral.

“I’ve been trying to get my family to move out of this city for years because of things like this happening,” she told Global News on Sunday. “I’m so pissed at the police and the city. Things are so bad now. I hate it here.”

WATCH: Longtime Surrey cop talks frustration of city’s high crime rate

Wake Up Surrey organizer Gurpreet Sahota said he watched the video several times after it was shared with him.

“It’s like a scene out of Colombia or Mexico,” he said. “This is not Surrey anymore. It’s like something out of a crime movie. We need more police, we need more resources. This has to stop.”

READ MORE: Man in critical condition as RCMP investigate 2 overnight Surrey shootings

On Friday, police responding to a fatal shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood said they are doing everything they can to respond to the increase in violent crime.

“Quite frankly, short of having someone on every corner, it’s pretty difficult for any police department in this country or in North America to identify where someone’s going to go … and commit a horrific act such as a homicide,” Surrey RCMP Insp. Dale Carr said.

Surrey RCMP said Friday that the city has seen a 43 per cent increase in violent crime during the first quarter of 2019.

RCMP continue to investigate and say they are looking for the other individuals and vehicles — a red Dodge Caravan, a Black Volkswagon Jetta and a burgundy Honda Accord — involved in the incident.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Jon Azpiri