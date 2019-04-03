Man in critical condition as RCMP investigate 2 overnight Surrey shootings

A man is in critical condition after a pair of overnight shootings in Surrey which investigators believe were unrelated.

The first incident happened just after 2 a.m., in a home near 148 Street and 91 Avenue, according to police.

Surrey RCMP arrived at the scene to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said a dark-coloured SUV was seen fleeing the area. The shooting is believed to be targeted.

The second shooting reportedly happened just after 2:45 a.m., outside of a home near 142 Street and 110 Avenue.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired, but when they arrived at the scene, they found the home vacant and no victims at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be linked to the drug trade, police said.

“The shootings which have occurred over the previous two days are concerning for our community. It is understandable that these incidents can erode the public’s feelings of safety,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a media release.

“We will continue to strategically target individuals and groups who put the public at risk through violent criminal activity.”

The shootings come on the heels of a shooting and multiple car crash near 102A and 153 Street on Monday night.

Police arrested five people in that incident, while two people were left with serious injuries.