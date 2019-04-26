Man killed in apparent targeted shooting in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood

A man is dead after an apparent targeted shooting in Surrey, police confirmed Friday evening.

Surrey RCMP descended on the Fraser Heights neighbourhood just after 5 p.m. after several reports of shots fired in the area of 176th Street and Abbey Drive.

Police said a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, but was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him. It’s believed the man was in his 20s.

“We haven’t been able to identify him yet, so we don’t know whether he’s connected to this neighbourhood or if he was brought here and then shot,” Surrey RCMP Insp. Dale Carr said.

Despite not being able to link the shooting to gang activity or any other homicide, RCMP said it appears to be targeted. No suspects have been taken into custody and a description is not available.

Over a dozen police cars remain on scene, with officers along with police dogs searching properties up and down Abbey Drive.

Homicide investigators have also been called to the scene, and a helicopter is providing surveillance.

Carr said police are also looking for any other crime scenes connected to the shooting, due to a recent string of burning cars found in the wake of other homicides. No such scenes have been found yet, he said.

Traffic is being rerouted from the area, but 176th Street is not being affected, police said. They added the scene will likely be closed for several more hours as investigators collect evidence and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Janet Brown