Surrey RCMP report ‘substantial increase’ in violent crime

Surrey RCMP say there was a “substantial increase” in violent crime the first quarter of this year, as the total number of Criminal Code offences has increased by four per cent.

The total number of Criminal Code offences, police say, increased by four per cent. However, a big jump in violent crime — 43 per cent — was recorded with notable increases in robberies, sexual offences and assaults.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate hateful comment on Global BC Facebook page

Twenty-seven percent of assaults involved intimate partner violence, while gropings continue to be an issue, making up 24 percent of sex offences.

In cases of sex offences, 68 per cent involved an offender known to the victim.

There were nine shots fired incidents, meanwhile, and Surrey RCMP say this continues to be their top priority.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP arrest 17-year-old with loaded handgun in Whalley Athletic Park

There is, however, some good news — property crime is down nine percent.

The latest stats, according to Karen Reid Sidhu, executive director of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society, are “frustrating and alarming.”

“Our judicial system keeps allowing these prolific hardcore offenders out,” Sidhu said, “and it’s like a revolving door with the police officers that are arresting them.

“There is no reason why anybody who is a dangerous offender should be released on bail.”

WATCH: Gas theft in Surrey caught on video