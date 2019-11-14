2 shot during attempted robbery inside north-end Toronto business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting inside of a business in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Alness Street and Magnetic Drive, near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West, at 10:24 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was transported to hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Youth charged in Toronto apartment hallway shooting that injured 5 people

Police Chief Mark Saunders said a man also made his to hospital in York Region with the assistance of someone else and has since been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

“Our evidence tells us right now that this was in fact a robbery,” Saunders told reporters.

“Two suspects arrived on scene, demands were made and people were shot.”

Story continues below advertisement

A third victim was treated at the scene for anxiety, he said.

The incident occurred inside of a moving company, Saunders said, adding that the robbery appeared targeted as no evidence was recovered at any other businesses nearby.

The suspects reportedly fled the area on foot. No descriptions have yet been released.

“We’re looking for and appealing for anyone that saw anything in the area of Magnetic and Alness to please contact police,” Saunders said.

This is near Dufferin and Steeles. Apparently the commercial business is a moving and storage company pic.twitter.com/OM5KGcXqsC — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) November 14, 2019

2:23 Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal