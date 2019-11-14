Menu

Crime

2 shot during attempted robbery inside north-end Toronto business: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 11:37 am
Updated November 14, 2019 12:30 pm
Toronto police Emergency Task Force officers at the scene Thursday along with Chief Mark Saunders.
Toronto police Emergency Task Force officers at the scene Thursday along with Chief Mark Saunders. Global News

Toronto police say two people were seriously injured after a shooting inside of a business in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Alness Street and Magnetic Drive, near Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue West, at 10:24 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was transported to hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Youth charged in Toronto apartment hallway shooting that injured 5 people

Police Chief Mark Saunders said a man also made his to hospital in York Region with the assistance of someone else and has since been rushed to a Toronto trauma centre.

“Our evidence tells us right now that this was in fact a robbery,” Saunders told reporters.

“Two suspects arrived on scene, demands were made and people were shot.”

Story continues below advertisement

A third victim was treated at the scene for anxiety, he said.

READ MORE: Two youths charged after 14-year-old girl shot in leg in Toronto’s north end, police say

The incident occurred inside of a moving company, Saunders said, adding that the robbery appeared targeted as no evidence was recovered at any other businesses nearby.

The suspects reportedly fled the area on foot. No descriptions have yet been released.

“We’re looking for and appealing for anyone that saw anything in the area of Magnetic and Alness to please contact police,” Saunders said.

Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal
Toronto police investigating 6 overnight shootings, including 1 fatal
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoRobberyGun ViolenceToronto crimetoronto police serviceNorth YorkTPSToronto north endAlness Street and Magnetic DriveMagnetic DriveNorth-end Toronto
