Youth charged in Toronto apartment hallway shooting that injured 5 people

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – Police have found and arrested a youth wanted in a shooting at a Toronto building that left five teens injured.

Toronto police say the young person, who cannot be named, was arrested after police raided a home in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.

Investigators have charged the youth with five counts of attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences.

The shooting occurred at a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, as a group of teens were gathered in the hallway of a low-rise apartment building.

Police allege two people opened fire on the group, then took off with a third suspect in a dark sedan.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Toronto, have already been charged in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting