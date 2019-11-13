Menu

Crime

Youth charged in Toronto apartment hallway shooting that injured 5 people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 11:43 am
Toronto west-end shooting leaves 5 injured
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police were called to an apartment building at Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive Wednesday evening where five people were injured in a shooting. As Erica Vella reports, police believe this was a targeted shooting. (Oct. 30, 2019)

TORONTO – Police have found and arrested a youth wanted in a shooting at a Toronto building that left five teens injured.

Toronto police say the young person, who cannot be named, was arrested after police raided a home in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.

Investigators have charged the youth with five counts of attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot in west-end Toronto apartment

The shooting occurred at a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, as a group of teens were gathered in the hallway of a low-rise apartment building.

Police allege two people opened fire on the group, then took off with a third suspect in a dark sedan.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Toronto, have already been charged in the case.

Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting
Video appears to show west-end Toronto 'targeted' shooting
© 2019 The Canadian Press
