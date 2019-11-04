Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot in west-end Toronto apartment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 11:30 am
Toronto west-end shooting leaves 5 injured
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police were called to an apartment building at Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive Wednesday evening where five people were injured in a shooting. As Erica Vella reports, police believe this was a targeted shooting. (Oct. 30, 2019)

Toronto police say a man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after a targeted shooting in the hallway of a west-end Toronto apartment building left five people injured Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports that gunshots were fired.

READ MORE: 5 people injured after ‘targeted’ shooting in west-end Toronto apartment

Four victims were rushed to hospital by paramedics and a fifth person walked into hospital, all with serious to critical injuries. Of the five people injured, two were female victims aged 16 and 17, and three male victims were between the ages of 16 and 18.

On Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Andre Cunningham, a Toronto resident, who is facing multiple charges.

READ MORE: Video appears to show gunmen opening fire in ‘targeted’ Toronto shooting that left 5 teens injured

Story continues below advertisement
Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting
Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting

Cunningham is facing five counts of attempted murder and five counts of discharging a firearm recklessly. Cunningham is also charged with one count of handling a firearm carelessly, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, possessing restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon that’s dangerous to public peace and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto police call for witnesses to come forward following west-end shooting
Toronto police call for witnesses to come forward following west-end shooting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police Shooting Toronto crime Toronto shooting Toronto Paramedics Black Creek Drive Clearview Heights Trethewey Drive Andre Cunningham targeted Toronto shooting
