Man charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot in west-end Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, after a targeted shooting in the hallway of a west-end Toronto apartment building left five people injured Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports that gunshots were fired.

Four victims were rushed to hospital by paramedics and a fifth person walked into hospital, all with serious to critical injuries. Of the five people injured, two were female victims aged 16 and 17, and three male victims were between the ages of 16 and 18.

On Sunday, police arrested 20-year-old Andre Cunningham, a Toronto resident, who is facing multiple charges.

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting Video appears to show west-end Toronto ‘targeted’ shooting

Cunningham is facing five counts of attempted murder and five counts of discharging a firearm recklessly. Cunningham is also charged with one count of handling a firearm carelessly, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, possessing restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence and registration, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon that’s dangerous to public peace and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0:43 Toronto police call for witnesses to come forward following west-end shooting Toronto police call for witnesses to come forward following west-end shooting