Video appears to show gunmen opening fire in ‘targeted’ Toronto shooting that left 5 teens injured

Global News has obtained exclusive video showing the suspects of a ‘targeted’ shooting open fire on five teens that left them injured in Toronto’s west-end Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports that gunshots were fired.
The 15-second security video appears to show three suspects, who are all wearing dark clothing, are seen gathered in a stairwell. One suspect opens the door and and another suspect joins him firing multiple gunshots through the doorway, before all three flee the scene.
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the suspects had arrived to the building in a black sedan and that two of the three suspects entered through a side door when they opened fire on the people in the hallway.
“This was definitely targeted based on the evidence we have. It was specific … that group was targeted by the suspects,” Saunders told reporters at the scene Wednesday night.
Four victims were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, three of whom were being rushed with a police escort. Saunders said a fifth person with injuries walked into hospital. He said two female victims are 16 and 17, and three male victims are between the ages of 16 and 18.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the severity of the victims’ injuries ranged between serious and critical.
The suspects were last seen heading east on Clearview Heights toward Trethewey Drive.
— With files from Nick Westoll
