Crime

Video appears to show gunmen opening fire in ‘targeted’ Toronto shooting that left 5 teens injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:38 am
Updated October 31, 2019 11:49 am
Global News has obtained exclusive video showing the suspects of a ‘targeted’ shooting open fire on five teens that left them injured in Toronto’s west-end Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports that gunshots were fired.

The 15-second security video appears to show three suspects, who are all wearing dark clothing, are seen gathered in a stairwell. One suspect opens the door and and another suspect joins him firing multiple gunshots through the doorway, before all three flee the scene.

READ MORE: 5 people injured after ‘targeted’ shooting in west-end Toronto apartment

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the suspects had arrived to the building in a black sedan and that two of the three suspects entered through a side door when they opened fire on the people in the hallway.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was definitely targeted based on the evidence we have. It was specific … that group was targeted by the suspects,” Saunders told reporters at the scene Wednesday night.

Four victims were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics, three of whom were being rushed with a police escort. Saunders said a fifth person with injuries walked into hospital. He said two female victims are 16 and 17, and three male victims are between the ages of 16 and 18.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the severity of the victims’ injuries ranged between serious and critical.

The suspects were last seen heading east on Clearview Heights toward Trethewey Drive.

— With files from Nick Westoll

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
