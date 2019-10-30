4 people injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

A police spokesperson told Global News four victims were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

The severity of the injuries and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear as of Wednesday evening.

More to come.

SHOOTING: Clearview Heights Rd, four people reported to have been shot, no information on level of injuries. Multiple police units are on scene to investigate, Clearview Heights is closed in both directions from Trethewy Dr. More to follow.#GO2098957

^rr pic.twitter.com/Sdn3YJYOTf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 30, 2019

