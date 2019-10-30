Menu

Crime

4 people injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 8:06 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 8:08 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say four people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.

A police spokesperson told Global News four victims were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

The severity of the injuries and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear as of Wednesday evening.

More to come.

