4 people injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say four people have been injured after a shooting in the city’s west end Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. with reports gunshots were fired.
A police spokesperson told Global News four victims were being taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.
The severity of the injuries and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear as of Wednesday evening.
More to come.
