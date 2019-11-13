Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two youths charged after 14-year-old girl shot in leg in Toronto’s north end, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 9:48 am
Updated November 13, 2019 9:49 am
Toronto police on scene after a shooting in the city's north end.
Toronto police on scene after a shooting in the city's north end. Global News

Toronto police say they have charged two youth after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Finch Avenue West just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. Toronto paramedics said the teenager was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Teenage girl shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end: police

On Wednesday, investigators said two youths were charged with eight offences each, including the discharge of a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another.

They cannot be identified under the youth criminal justice act.

Both appeared in a Toronto court on Saturday,

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingFinch AvenueToronto North End ShootingToronto Youth Charged Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.