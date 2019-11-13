Two youths charged after 14-year-old girl shot in leg in Toronto’s north end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged two youth after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Finch Avenue West just before 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. Toronto paramedics said the teenager was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, investigators said two youths were charged with eight offences each, including the discharge of a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another.

They cannot be identified under the youth criminal justice act.

Both appeared in a Toronto court on Saturday,

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues