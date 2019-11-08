Teenage girl injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a teenage girl has serious injuries after being shot in Toronto’s north end on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Finch Avenue West at around 12:23 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is known to them and was seen fleeing the scene.
