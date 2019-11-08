Menu

Crime

Teenage girl injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 6:49 am
Updated November 8, 2019 7:05 am
Toronto police on scene after a shooting in the city's north end.
Toronto police on scene after a shooting in the city's north end. Global News

Officials say a teenage girl has serious injuries after being shot in Toronto’s north end on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Finch Avenue West at around 12:23 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is known to them and was seen fleeing the scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingFinch AvenueWeston Roadteenage girl shot
