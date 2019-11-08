Teenage girl injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a teenage girl has serious injuries after being shot in Toronto’s north end on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Finch Avenue West at around 12:23 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is known to them and was seen fleeing the scene.

SHOOTING:

Finch Av + Weston Rd

– Reports of girl shot

– Suspect male seen fleeing

– Suspect is known

– Officers have located victim

– Injuries are serious but not life threatening

– Transported to hospital

– Investigating#GO2156874

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement