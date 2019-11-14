CMA Awards 2019: The best and worst looks from country music’s red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday was country music’s biggest night in fashion.

Stars descended on Nashville, Tenn., for the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards, dusting off their finest evening wear for the occasion.

Hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire dressed to impress in glitter and classic silhouettes.

Rising star Lil Nas X wore his country best, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves brought sunshine and feathers to the carpet.

Below are some of our favourite (and not-so-favourite) picks for best and worst dressed.

Best Dressed

Dolly Parton



Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X



Credit: CP

Carrie Underwood



Credit: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen



Credit: Getty Images

Reba McEntire



Credit: CP

Sheryl Crow



Credit: CP

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: CP

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: CP

Garth Brooks

Credit: CP

Maren Morris



Credit: CP

Lady Antebellum



Credit: CP

Midland



Credit: CP

Miranda Lambert



Credit: CP

Nicole Kidman



Credit: CP

Pink



Credit: CP



AJ McLean



Credit: CP

Gigi Hadid

Credit: CP

Jake Owen



Credit: CP

Worst Dressed

Tanya Tucker



Credit: CP

Halsey



Credit: CP

Trisha Yearwood

Credit: CP

Kristin Chenoweth

Credit: CP