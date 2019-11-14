Menu

Lifestyle

CMA Awards 2019: The best and worst looks from country music’s red carpet

By Arti Patel and Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:08 am
Updated November 14, 2019 9:19 am
Wednesday was country music’s biggest night in fashion.

Stars descended on Nashville, Tenn., for the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards, dusting off their finest evening wear for the occasion.

Hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire dressed to impress in glitter and classic silhouettes.

Rising star Lil Nas X wore his country best, and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves brought sunshine and feathers to the carpet.

Below are some of our favourite (and not-so-favourite) picks for best and worst dressed.

Best Dressed

Dolly Parton


Credit: Getty Images

Lil Nas X


Credit: CP

Carrie Underwood


Credit: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen


Credit: Getty Images

Reba McEntire


Credit: CP

Sheryl Crow


Credit: CP

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: CP

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: CP

Garth Brooks

Credit: CP

Maren Morris


Credit: CP

Lady Antebellum


Credit: CP

Midland


Credit: CP

Miranda Lambert


Credit: CP

Nicole Kidman


Credit: CP

Pink


Credit: CP

AJ McLean


Credit: CP

Gigi Hadid

Credit: CP

Jake Owen


Credit: CP

Worst Dressed

Tanya Tucker


Credit: CP

Halsey


Credit: CP

Trisha Yearwood

Credit: CP

Kristin Chenoweth

Credit: CP

CMA Awards 2019
