Carrie Underwood set to host the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, no more Brad Paisley

For the first time, in more than a decade, Brad Paisley will not be joining Carrie Underwood on stage to host the CMA Awards. In lieu of Paisley, Underwood will now be joined by Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to host the show. The two will be helping Underwood celebrate the women of country music throughout the evening.

The 2019 CMA Awards air on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 13.

Here are the most unforgettable moments of Paisley and Underwood, hosting the CMA Awards, over the last 11-year run.

A few memories of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood…

