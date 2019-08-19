Brad Paisley
August 19, 2019 3:03 pm

Carrie Underwood set to host the CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, no more Brad Paisley

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Co host Carrie Underwood speaks at the 44th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

For the first time, in more than a decade, Brad Paisley will not be joining Carrie Underwood on stage to host the CMA Awards. In lieu of Paisley, Underwood will now be joined by Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire to host the show. The two will be helping Underwood celebrate the women of country music throughout the evening.

The 2019 CMA Awards air on ABC at 8PM ET on Nov. 13.

Here are the most unforgettable moments of Paisley and Underwood, hosting the CMA Awards, over the last 11-year run.

A few memories of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood…

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’jkNrd0rlQtVCIxhytSjckQ’,sig:’QFBoxGR4uTpWGVxen_pARmMZjmJsopb3a9kRH2Qu8bA=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’155163263′,caption: true ,tld:’ca’,is360: false })});//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js

 

View this post on Instagram

The hazards of hosting. With @carrieunderwood

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

View this post on Instagram

Dubsmash 1 featuring @carrieunderwood

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

View this post on Instagram

In 24.5 hours! #cmaawards

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

View this post on Instagram

Me and Carrie, and Carrie, and Carrie… #cmaawards

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

 
