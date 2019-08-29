2019 CMA Awards: Maren Morris leads the pack with 6 nominations

The official nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards have been revealed, and for the second time in only four years, Maren Morris has taken the lead with the most nominations.
The My Church singer was given six nods ahead of this year’s prestigious country award show, including recognition in the Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year categories.
Maryland-based duo Brothers Osborne came in with four nominations for this year’s awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year and Single of the Year.
The latter nod was earned thanks to their feature on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man.
A plethora of other country icons tied for third place with three nominations each, including Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.
After becoming the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the end of July, Old Town Road was also nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category.
The Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration swept the world by storm earlier this year after quickly becoming a viral sensation.
According to an official statement, this year’s CMA Awards will focus on “celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”
For the 12th year in a row, Underwood is set to host the CMA Awards.
However, instead of her regular co-host, country legend Brad Paisley, the Cowboy Casanova singer will be joined by special guests Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tenn.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty — Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Girl — Maren Morris
Single of the Year
Burning Man — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Girl — Maren Morris
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Millionaire — Chris Stapleton
Speechless — Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
Beautiful Crazy — Luke Combs
Girl — Maren Morris
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Rainbow — Kacey Musgraves
Tequila — Dan + Shay
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
Burning Man — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Girl — Maren Morris
God’s Country — Blake Shelton
Rainbow — Kacey Musgraves
Some of It — Eric Church
Musical Event of the Year
All My Favorite People — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs
Dive Bar — Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
Old Town Road (Remix) — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens in a Small Town — Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells
