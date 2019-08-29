2019 CMA Awards: Maren Morris leads the pack with 6 nominations

The official nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards have been revealed, and for the second time in only four years, Maren Morris has taken the lead with the most nominations.

The My Church singer was given six nods ahead of this year’s prestigious country award show, including recognition in the Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year categories.

Maryland-based duo Brothers Osborne came in with four nominations for this year’s awards, including Vocal Duo of the Year and Single of the Year.

The latter nod was earned thanks to their feature on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man.

A plethora of other country icons tied for third place with three nominations each, including Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

After becoming the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the end of July, Old Town Road was also nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category.

The Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration swept the world by storm earlier this year after quickly becoming a viral sensation.

According to an official statement, this year’s CMA Awards will focus on “celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”

For the 12th year in a row, Underwood is set to host the CMA Awards.

However, instead of her regular co-host, country legend Brad Paisley, the Cowboy Casanova singer will be joined by special guests Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tenn.

Here is the complete list of 2019 nominees: Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban Album of the Year

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty — Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Girl — Maren Morris Single of the Year

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Girl — Maren Morris

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Millionaire — Chris Stapleton

Speechless — Dan + Shay Song of the Year

Beautiful Crazy — Luke Combs

Girl — Maren Morris

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Rainbow — Kacey Musgraves

Tequila — Dan + Shay Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band Music Video of the Year

Burning Man — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Girl — Maren Morris

God’s Country — Blake Shelton

Rainbow — Kacey Musgraves

Some of It — Eric Church Musical Event of the Year

All My Favorite People — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

Brand New Man — Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs

Dive Bar — Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

Old Town Road (Remix) — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens in a Small Town — Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells

