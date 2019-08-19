Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire set to host 2019 CMA Awards

For the 12th time in a row, Carrie Underwood is set to host the annual CMA Awards this fall, but this year she will be joined by special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The news about the 2019 CMA Awards was revealed in an official statement on Monday morning.

According to the statement, this year’s event will focus on “celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”

According to ET Canada, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said in a press release: “It’s an incredible honour to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year.”

Though Underwood, 36, may be the most experienced host of the trio, Parton and McEntire — both Country Music Hall of Famers — have previously hosted the prestigious award ceremony. Parton hosted once in 1988, while McEntire hosted in 1990 and 1992.

Collectively, the country superstars have 124 CMA Awards nominations and a whopping 22 wins — 11 of which were for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Underwood is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year this year alongside Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.

Underwood began hosting the CMA Awards in 2008 alongside country legend Brad Paisley.

The two established a deep chemistry and quickly became fan favourites across the board, however Paisley will not be taking the stage with the Before He Cheats singer this time around.

The absence of Paisley left some country fans in both shock and panic. While many were pleased with the CMA’s decision to celebrate women artists, some were less pleased with the choice.

I’m honestly soo sad @carrieunderwood and @BradPaisley aren’t hosting the #CMAawards together. 🥺 — ➕ B R I T T ➕ (@brittanyking001) August 19, 2019

It makes no sense to me that Brad Paisley gets removed from hosting the CMA Awards. But, as usual, this is a genre that increasingly gives no respect or courtesy to its legends. — Nathan Kanuch (@njkanuch) August 19, 2019

“[I] agree it will be amazing,” wrote one fan in a tweet, “but no Brad and Carrie on CMA night [is] gonna feel really weird!

“Not gonna lie, I have a small lump in my throat and a tear in my eye. You will be missed, @BradPaisley.”

Though some were saddened by Paisley’s absence from the hosting lineup, the Whiskey Lullaby singer himself showed his support for the three women, noting his excitement to see them onstage together.

“As a fan of all 3 of these amazing women, I can’t wait to watch,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tenn.

