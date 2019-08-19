Entertainment
Jack White ducks out of baseball game to play concert — then comes back

Jack White attends the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field on Aug. 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Even though Jack White had a concert to play in Washington, D.C., this weekend, he and his rock band side project The Raconteurs got the chance to catch a baseball game while they were in town.

In the midst of the Help Us Stranger tour — their first North American tour in over a decade — the four-piece decided to catch a baseball game ahead of their show in Washington, D.C.

The mid-afternoon game between the Washington Nationals and the Milwaukee Brewers, however, took place on the same night as The Raconteurs’ Saturday performance at local venue The Anthem.

In order to make the show, the band had to leave the game early.

However, after completing an energy-fuelled gig in America’s capital, White and the boys returned to the game just in the nick of time.

Thanks to an evenly matched performance from both teams, the Nats and the Brewers found themselves in a 14-14 tie, which came to an end after 14 innings.

As originally reported by Fox Sports journalist Ken Rosenthal, The Raconteurs returned just in time for the 13th inning and stayed right until the end. The Nationals ended up losing the game 15-14.

Outside of his music ventures, White has been a supporter of both Major League Baseball and the sport in general. He is a longtime Detroit Tigers fan.

In 2009, as reported by Exclaim, White donated nearly US$170,000 to restore the Clark Park baseball diamond in his hometown of Detroit, Mich.

The 44-year-old committed himself to a similar project last March as well. According to 102.1 The Edge, White donated $10,000 to the restoration of Hamtramck Stadium, a classic Negro League stadium in Detroit from the 1930s.

He reportedly made the donation after finding a crowdfunding campaign that sought $50,000 to restore it.

Ahead of the baseball game on Saturday, The Raconteurs — White, Brendan Benson, Patrick Keeler and Jack Lawrence — met up with Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

Now back on track, The Raconteurs will continue to promote their chart-topping album Help Us Stranger (2019) on the road.

The Steady, As She Goes rockers will return to Canada this September for a performance at Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

Global News’ recent in-depth interview with White is available in full here.

Tickets and additional details can be found on The Raconteurs’ official website.

Remaining Help Us Stranger North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Aug. 20 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 3 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 6 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Sept. 7 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre
Sept. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Sept.13 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
Oct. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 14 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 17 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Oct. 18 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

