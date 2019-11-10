Newfoundland man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton

RCMP say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton on Thursday.
Police say that at approximately 7:55 p.m., they received reports of a collision involving an SUV on Highway 105 in Boularderie East, N.S.
Their preliminary investigation indicated that the driver failed to make a right turn, causing the vehicle to go off the road.
The driver and the only passenger in the vehicle were transported to hospital by EHS.
The passenger, an 86-year-old man from Newfoundland, died later that evening while in hospital.
The driver, an 83-year-old from Ontario, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
