Halifax Regional Fire fighting active blaze at CN Rail commercial building

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews remain at the scene of a blaze at the CN Rail yard commercial building in the city’s west end.

Crews were called to the blaze at the end of Chisholm Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Here are some more visuals of what @hfxfire crews are dealing this evening at the CN Fairview shop in #Halifax's we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 09, 2019

The entire structure is engulfed in flames as crews work to stop the fire from spreading to a building nearby.

Crews on the ground can be seen spraying the fire down with a hose, while a pair of aerial pumpers worked overhead.

Witnesses at the scene said smoke could be seen from their home in Fairview.

Crews are still working to put out the fire, which now appears to be more significant in the building next door https://t.co/2k0gL5f4al —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 09, 2019

Additional @hfxfire crews have made their way to the scene of the fire, which as you can see, remains very much act… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 09, 2019

The 300 block of the road remains blocked off to traffic as crews continue to work towards extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the fire currently remains unclear.

Firefighters at the scene said they were not aware of there being any injuries, as the warehouse was empty and no longer in use.

More to come.