Canada

Halifax Regional Fire fighting active blaze at CN Rail commercial building

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 6:48 pm
Updated November 9, 2019 6:52 pm
Halifax Fire
. Graeme Benjamin/Global News

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews remain at the scene of a blaze at the CN Rail yard commercial building in the city’s west end.

Crews were called to the blaze at the end of Chisholm Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 

The entire structure is engulfed in flames as crews work to stop the fire from spreading to a building nearby.

Crews on the ground can be seen spraying the fire down with a hose, while a pair of aerial pumpers worked overhead.

Witnesses at the scene said smoke could be seen from their home in Fairview.

Story continues below advertisement

The 300 block of the road remains blocked off to traffic as crews continue to work towards extinguishing the blaze.

The cause of the fire currently remains unclear.

Firefighters at the scene said they were not aware of there being any injuries, as the warehouse was empty and no longer in use.

More to come. 

 

FireFirefightersCN RailHalifax fireHalifax Fire and EmergencyFire Halifax
