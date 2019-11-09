Menu

Crime

Weapons charges laid after man allegedly points firearm inside Lunenburg-area home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 1:45 pm
Updated November 9, 2019 1:46 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP have identified the human remains found on July 7.
Nova Scotia RCMP have identified the human remains found on July 7. File / Global News

A 19-year-old man from the Lunenburg, N.S., is facing five charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another person Friday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers were called to the home in Blockhouse, N.S., at 11 p.m., where they successfully negotiated with the man to exit the home.

The suspect from the area was then arrested, and several weapons were seized.

There were no injuries, police say, and those involved were known to each other.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 22 to face charges of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, and uttering threats.

He has since been released on conditions.

