2 dead in head-on collision that caused car to catch fire in Shediac, N.B.: police

Southeast District RCMP are investigating after a head-on crash claimed two lives in Shediac, N.B., on Thursday.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call about a head-on collision between an eastbound bound SUV and a westbound car on Highway 15.

According to authorities, the collision occurred when the car crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with the SUV. As a result of the collision, the car caught on fire, police added.

Police said the male driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene. A 64-year-old female passenger in the SUV also died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with what are considered to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The two women involved in the collision are from Ontario, according to police.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.