Firefighters respond to blaze at single-family home in Moncton

Crews responded to a call about a fire at a single-family home on Kenmore Drive in Moncton on Friday.

According to Platoon Chief Brian McDonald, the homeowners woke up to the smoke in their house and called the fire department around 6 a.m.

McDonald said the fire was burning in the attic but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who were on the scene for about an hour.

“There’s a little bit of smoke and water damage to the home,” said McDonald.

He said nobody was injured and that firefighters are still at the scene.

