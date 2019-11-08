Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters respond to blaze at single-family home in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 10:16 am
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Moncton. .
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Moncton. . Wade Perry/Twitter

Crews responded to a call about a fire at a single-family home on Kenmore Drive in Moncton on Friday.

According to Platoon Chief Brian McDonald, the homeowners woke up to the smoke in their house and called the fire department around 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Miramichi-area fire on Halloween deemed suspicious by police

McDonald said the fire was burning in the attic but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who were on the scene for about an hour.

“There’s a little bit of smoke and water damage to the home,” said McDonald.

He said nobody was injured and that firefighters are still at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireNew BrunswickMonctonFirefightersMoncton fireMoncton House FireBrian McDonaldKenmore DriveKenmore Drive fireKenmore Drive house fireMoncton Fire ServicesPlatoon Chief Brian McDonald
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.