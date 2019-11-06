Miramichi-area fire on Halloween deemed suspicious by police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a suspicious fire in the Miramichi, N.B., area last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the fire in Sunny Corner, N.B., happened sometime between Thursday and Friday.

Few details have been released, but police say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

The blaze was later determined to be suspicious.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed someone in the area prior to the start of the fire is asked to contact Sunny Corner RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

