Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Miramichi-area fire on Halloween deemed suspicious by police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 3:19 pm
Few details have been released, but police say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.
Few details have been released, but police say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a suspicious fire in the Miramichi, N.B., area last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the fire in Sunny Corner, N.B., happened sometime between Thursday and Friday.

READ MORE: Saint John police looking for federal offender missing from Parrtown, again

Few details have been released, but police say the home was vacant at the time and no one was injured.

The blaze was later determined to be suspicious.

Alnwick-Haldimand house fire deemed suspicious
Alnwick-Haldimand house fire deemed suspicious

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed someone in the area prior to the start of the fire is asked to contact Sunny Corner RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceFireNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPBlazeSuspicious FireMIRAMICHIN.B.Sunny CornerSunny Corner RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.