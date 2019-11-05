Menu

Crime

Saint John police looking for federal offender missing from Parrtown, again

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 5:29 pm
Same man reported missing from correctional facility for second time in Saint John
WATCH: It is not the first time a parolee has gone missing from the Parrtown Community Correctional facility. Travis Fortnum reports.

Saint John police are asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who has disappeared from the Parrtown Community Correction Centre for the second time this year.

Nicholas Dylan McNamara, 21, is supposed to be residing in Parrtown Community Correction Centre as per the terms of his release.

But as of Oct. 21, 2019, he has been unaccounted for.

This is the second time this year that McNamara has unlawfully walked out of Parrtown. The first time was in February.

“He did walk away from the Parrtown facility on Feb. 28 of this year as well,” said Jim Hennesy, a spokesperson for the Saint John Police Force.

“Just a heads up to the community that he is out there, he is unlawfully at large, and if they do see him to give us a call and let us know.”

There have been over ten instances this year of parolees unlawfully leaving Parrtown.

Carol Osborn is the regional vice president for the Union of Safety and Justice Employees, who represents the staff inside the facility.

The Parrtown Community Correctional Centre is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Parrtown Community Correctional Centre is seen in this undated file photograph. Global News

She says this speaks to a larger issue.

“They are currently short-staffed,” Osborn says.

“And this is when you see things happen like burnout and people going off on sick leave.”

Parrtown staffing levels bad for safety of public and staff: union VP
Parrtown staffing levels bad for safety of public and staff: union VP

Parrtown Community Corrections Centre has a max capacity of 26 parolees — a limit that Osborn said is nearly being reached.

She says a lack of funding has meant all those parolees are currently being monitored by just two parole officers, with one supervisor.

“Our [Community Corrections Centres] don’t house the everyday citizen,” she says.

“They house the highest risk, highest danger offenders so it is important that the ratio be comparable to our staffing.”

Global News reached out to the Correctional Service of Canada for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

During McNamara’s first stint at large, police were able to locate him weeks later in Fredericton.

He was then sent back to jail, before being relocated to Parrtown again on Oct. 17.

It was just four days before he once again left unlawfully.

McNamara was serving a federal sentence for armed robbery.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his forehead.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceNew BrunswickSaint JohnParoleSaint John policesaint john police forceParrtown Community Correctional CentreParoleeParrtownCarol OsbornNicholas Dylan McNamara
