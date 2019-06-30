Saint John police seek two federal offenders

Police in Saint John are warning the public about two federal offenders whose whereabouts are unknown.

The Saint John Police Force says Morgan MacDonald and Sarah Bigford should not be approached.

Police say Bigford failed to return to Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John on June 21.

READ MORE: Police rearrest man who walked away from Saint John halfway house

Bigford is serving a two-year sentence for several counts of theft, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She’s five-foot-eight, 180 pounds with tattoos on her left middle finger, right shoulder and lower back.

Police say a warrant has also been issued for 30-year-old Morgan MacDonald, who was released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous on May 16 and failed to arrive at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre as part of his release.

READ MORE: Saint John police once again seek help locating offender on Canada-wide warrant

He is serving over four years for robbery, criminal harassment and carrying a concealed weapon.

MacDonald is six-foot-one, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking the public not to approach MacDonald or Bigford and to call police if they’re seen.