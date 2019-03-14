Police rearrest man who walked away from Saint John correctional centre
An offender who walked away from a correctional centre in Saint John and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, according to police.
The Saint John Police Force says the warrants were issued for Troy Miller after he didn’t return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on March 11.
Miller is serving over three years for three counts of assault use of force, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death or harm, and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking.
In a social media statement Thursday morning, police stated Miller has been arrested and taken back into custody.
Miller was the second offender to walk away from the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in a week. Dylan McNamara, 21, who is serving just over two-and-a-half years for armed robbery, assault and mischief, also failed to return to the centre.
He too was arrested again earlier this week.
