Crime
March 10, 2019 10:35 am

Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Saint John police are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

File/ Global News
A A

Saint John police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Dylan McNamara, 21, is a federal offender and is wanted after he failed to return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B., on March 6, 2019.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man alleged to have fled police twice

He was serving a two-year-eight-month long sentence for armed robbery, assault, and mischief.

An undated handout photo of Dylan Nicholas McNamara

Saint John Police Force

Police are asking anyone who has information on McNamara’s whereabouts to not approach him and to contact their local police with any information.

Saint John Police continue to investigate and search for McNamara.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Assault
Crime
Dylan McNamara
New Brunswick Crime
Parrtown Community Correction Center
Saint John
saint john police force

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.