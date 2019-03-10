Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Saint John police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Dylan McNamara, 21, is a federal offender and is wanted after he failed to return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John, N.B., on March 6, 2019.
He was serving a two-year-eight-month long sentence for armed robbery, assault, and mischief.
Police are asking anyone who has information on McNamara’s whereabouts to not approach him and to contact their local police with any information.
Saint John Police continue to investigate and search for McNamara.
