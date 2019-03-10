Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man alleged to have fled police twice

RCMP have arrested a Nova Scotia man after he allegedly fled from police twice.

Police say that at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a complaint of an erratic driver on Highway 3 near the Yarmouth Airport.

The caller reported that the other driver passed on a double solid line, nearly forcing him and two other vehicles off the road.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver in Dartmouth hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian

The vehicle, a red SUV, was soon located by police near the detachment and officers attempted to stop it but it quickly sped away.

Officers say the same vehicle was then spotted turning on to Robinson Road. Police once again attempted to stop the vehicle before it sped away for a second time, making a “dangerous” left turn back towards Highway 3.

RCMP dispatch was advised a short time later that a red SUV had been reported off the road near the intersection of Wyman Road and Chebogue Road.

A police dog team was dispatched to the area and located the driver before arresting him with the assistance of detachment members.

The Mounties say no one was hurt during the incident and officers have reportedly interviewed several witnesses who were able to provide evidence of the alleged erratic driving.

Keith Arthur Siscoe, 33, of Yarmouth County is now facing the following charges under the Criminal Code:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired driving by Alcohol

Two counts of flight from police

Resisting arrest

WATCH: Family left frustrated after a crash next door left their home reeking of oil

Siscoe also faces two charges under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act:

Driving while license revoked

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Siscoe will be held in custody until he appears in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.