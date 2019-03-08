Crime
Police looking for driver in Dartmouth hit-and-run collision involving pedestrian

Rebecca Lau | Global News

Police in Dartmouth, N.S., are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that took place Friday morning.

Police are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian at a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth.

Officers responded to the collision at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Wyse and Boland roads.

The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was crossing Boland Road at a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle turning right from Wyse Road, according to police.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said the vehicle, which did not stop at the scene, was a red, four-door Toyota Corolla.

The driver is described as a white woman in her 40s or 50s with curly, shoulder-length brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

