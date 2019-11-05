New Brunswick woman faces impaired driving charges after crash in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick woman is facing multiple charges after a two-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 214.

Their preliminary investigation has determined that an SUV was turning from Highway 2 onto Highway 214 when it entered the wrong lane and struck a Jeep head-on.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and neither was injured.

Officers observed signs of impairment on the driver of the SUV.

She was arrested for impaired driving and taken to their local detachment for a breathalyzer test. Police say the driver’s readings were more than three times the legal limit.

Karen Mary Fewer, 50, of Lantz, N.B., is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.8, and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

She was also charged under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act for driving while suspended.

Fewer was held overnight before being taken to Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday.

She has been remanded and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.