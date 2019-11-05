Menu

Crime

Crash leads to arrest in connection with Fredericton car dealership robbery

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:25 pm
Fredericton police arrested a woman and two men after vehicles were stolen from a car dealer early Monday.

Police said they responded to a Northside car dealership for an intrusion alarm just after 4:30 a.m. Officers soon discovered that the business had been broken into, and two vehicles and various sets of keys had been stolen.

A short time later, officers responded to a single vehicle accident on the Vanier Highway, where a car ended up in the ditch. The lone occupant, a woman, was uninjured, but at 7:45 a.m., police said she was arrested for possession of stolen property and obstruction.

According to authorities, the vehicle she was driving — which sustained significant damage in the crash — had been stolen from the Northside auto dealership earlier that morning.

24-year old Mallory Alexandra Bostick of Fredericton was remanded and will appear in court again Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Following their investigation, police said they were able to locate a second vehicle stolen from the dealership, just outside Fredericton, around 6:30 p.m.

Two men, a 34-year-old and a 33-year old, were arrested at the scene. The former was released on a promise to appear at a later date, and the latter was released unconditionally.

The identity of the two men have not be released to the public because they have not yet appeared before a judge and been officially charged, police said.

