Halifax man accused of multiple motor vehicle thefts

A 39-year-old man is facing 15 criminal charges for allegedly stealing vehicles.

The man identified as Nicholas Rayfield Barker was arrested without incident on Tuesday at a residence, after RCMP and police investigators conducted searches throughout Harrietsfield, Hammonds Plains and Halifax where he was found.

Barker is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face 13 counts of theft of motor vehicles and two counts of removing a vehicle’s identification number.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on the case to call police at 902-490-5020.