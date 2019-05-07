Halifax police search multiple properties in connection with stolen vehicles investigation

A Halifax police investigation into reportedly stolen vehicles has resulted in the search of multiple addresses throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality since the investigation began at the start of this year.

Police say that at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, investigators searched addresses in Halifax, Hammonds Plains and Cole Harbour.

They’re expected to be on the scene at the various locations for most of the day.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that multiple charges are expected.

More information is expected to be forthcoming.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on reportedly stolen property to call police at 902-490-5020.