Not so fast: RCMP charge man after chase ends with vehicle breaking down

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man from Bridgewater, N.S., after the driver allegedly failed to stop on Highway 103.

On May 2 at 10:54 p.m., police clocked a car travelling at 130 km/h and attempted to stop the vehicle.

After a short chase, officers noticed the vehicle’s bumper had fallen off and smoke was streaming from the car. The driver then pulled over, according to police.

Lucas Greek of Bridgewater has been charged with multiple offences under the Criminal Code and Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, including fleeing from police, driving while prohibited and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Greek appeared in Provincial Court on Monday and was remanded into police custody. He will return to court on May 8.