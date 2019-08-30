Moncton men plead guilty in connection with 55 theft complaints  

Two Moncton men have pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with an investigation into the theft of and from vehicles in greater Moncton.

Police say they received more than 55 complaints of thefts from vehicles since Aug. 1. and executed search warrants at two Moncton residences on Aug. 24.

Joshua Kubu, 32, and Jeremy MacAulay, 33, pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the searches in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

Kubu pleaded guilty to possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, weapons possession contrary to a court order and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was sentenced to four months in jail.

MacAulay pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while suspended, resist/obstruct a peace officer and unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon or restricted weapon.

He was sentenced to time served while in custody awaiting his court appearance plus one month of house arrest and was fined $500 for the motor vehicle act infraction.

A 30-year-old woman who was also arrested during the searches was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.