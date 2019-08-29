8 arrested in connection with drug trafficking investigation across New Brunswick

Eight people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Moncton, Fredericton and Woodstock on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP says five search warrants were executed at residences on Dominion Street, Donovan Terrace and Lester Avenue in Moncton, as well on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain and Cedar Circle in Douglas.

“During the searches, police seized quantities of drugs believed to be methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as several firearms and cash,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: Multiple homes searched in New Brunswick as part of ongoing drug investigation

Five men and three woman, all ranging in age from 17 to 49, were arrested during the searches, according to police. Four were released, but a 26-year-old man was held in custody.

Jesse Todd Logue appeared in Moncton provincial court, where he was charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Just in: RCMP say 8 people arrested, drugs, firearms and cash seized in province-wide investigation into ’alleged drug trafficking operation.’ Three residences in Moncton, one on Steeves Mountain and one in Douglas were searched yesterday. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/bPfYRtz88Z — Callum Smith (@smithc902) August 29, 2019

READ MORE: Lunenburg County man facing impaired driving, firearm charges after traffic stop

Police say investigation began in early 2019 and has involved members of the Codiac Regional RCMP, the New Brunswick RCMP’s West District, Southeast District, and specialized units, as well as the Fredericton Police Force, and the Woodstock Police Force.