Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Cape Breton crash that killed woman, injured children

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2019 1:24 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Cape Breton.

RCMP say the man was driving a vehicle that left Highway 125 in Leitches Creek, N.S., and overturned in a ditch on the evening of Sept. 20.

READ MORE: 2 dead in head-on collision that caused car to catch fire in Shediac, N.B.: police

A woman who was ejected from the front seat was taken to hospital in Halifax via air ambulance. Police say she died Sept. 25.

Four young children were also injured in the crash.

Mounties say Adam Fraser has been charged with several counts, including dangerous driving causing death.

READ MORE: 2 charged after cocaine, cash found in Halifax residence: police

He was arrested on Nov. 5 and is due in court again on Nov. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaFatal CrashChildrenCape BretonCAR COLLISIONLeitches Creekchildrem
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.