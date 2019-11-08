Man charged in Cape Breton crash that killed woman, injured children

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal crash in Cape Breton.

RCMP say the man was driving a vehicle that left Highway 125 in Leitches Creek, N.S., and overturned in a ditch on the evening of Sept. 20.

A woman who was ejected from the front seat was taken to hospital in Halifax via air ambulance. Police say she died Sept. 25.

Four young children were also injured in the crash.

Mounties say Adam Fraser has been charged with several counts, including dangerous driving causing death.

He was arrested on Nov. 5 and is due in court again on Nov. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.