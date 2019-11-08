2 charged after cocaine, cash found in Halifax residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have charged two people after a search of a residence in Halifax on Thursday.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police say they conducted a search at a residence in the 200 block of Willett Street in Halifax.

Investigators reportedly seized over $2,000 as well as cocaine, hydromorphone pills, LSD and two Tasers.

Two people who police say were inside the residence were arrested without incident.

Charles Frederick Conway, 48, of Halifax, appeared in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face six charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon.

Kathleen Conway, 44, of Halifax, also appeared in Dartmouth court on Thursday to face charges.