Convicted murderer attending McGill law school back in custody Saturday

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Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

A convicted killer from B.C. who had been attending law school in Montreal was back in custody on Saturday.

The Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement that a warrant was issued for Jeffrey Ewert and his conditional release has been suspended.

Officials said that type of warrant is issued when “there are reasonable grounds to believe that the offender has breached a condition of release or that the risk they present can no longer be safely managed in the community.”

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“Following a suspension, the case is reviewed in accordance with the established post-release decision-making process, which may include further consideration by the Parole Board of Canada,” the statement read.

No further details were released.

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Ewert was recently back in the news because it was revealed he was attending law school at McGill University.

Ewert, now in his 60s, was convicted in the 1980s of second-degree murder and attempted murder involving violent attacks committed in British Columbia on two female victims, one of whom was 15 years old.

Ewert spent 40 years in federaThe Correctional Service of Canada said in a statement that a warrant was issued for Jeffrey Ewert and his conditional release has been suspended.l prison and was granted day parole in 2025. News of his studies spread in early October and he has since been barred from campus.

Former prosecutor and retired judge, Rick Miller, told Global News in an interview that Ewert is “as bad as they come.”

“This guy was the most brutal and evil that I dealt with,” he said.

-with files from Kristen Robinson