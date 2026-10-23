‘He ran into the fire’: Military medic critically injured saving fellow soldiers in CFB Wainwright fire

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A 23-year-old Canadian Armed Forces medic remains in critical condition after his mother says he repeatedly ran into the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright to save his fellow soldiers, continuing until his own injuries overtook him.

Cpl. Liam Keane is stationed out of Edmonton with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

His mother, Tami Flexhaug, said the day her son learned he would become a military medic was one of the happiest days of his life. She said Keane is passionate about his career and approached his job with his whole heart.

View image in full screen This composite of handout images shows Canadian Armed Forces members, left to right, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding and Sgt. Morgan Wong, who died during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright in Alberta, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Armed Forces

“It has been shared with us during the incident he ran into the fire multiple times to save his fellow soldiers,” Flexhaug said in a written statement to Global News.

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“Liam was doing exactly what he was well trained to do, his job, for this we and his military family and those who knew him are very proud of him. He continued till his own injuries overtook him.”

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Flexhaug said her family was also told Keane spoke before he was airlifted from the scene. “This gives us much hope,” she said.

Flexhaug said she has received an outpouring of messages describing the kind of soldier and person her son is.

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Keane previously received a commendation for showing kindness and compassion to a patient while training.

“He is kind, caring and compassionate, a very special young man, always going above and beyond,” Flexhaug said. “He had a real love for his trade and did it exceptionally well.”

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Keane underwent his first surgery Thursday, which Flexhaug said went well. She said the family is taking each day as a blessing.

“His injuries are complex and extensive, but we have hope and know he is in the very best hands,” she said.

Flexhaug said her son would want to thank everyone for their kindness, including first responders and STARS. STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service) is an air ambulance service that provides critical care and rapid emergency medical transport across Western Canada.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would not have him today,” she said.

She is asking people to continue keeping Keane in their thoughts and prayers.