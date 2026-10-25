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Canada

Funeral service to be held for Sgt. Morgan Wong, CFB Wainwright fire victim

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 25, 2026 10:11 am
1 min read
Sgt. Morgan Wong is pictured in a photo provided by the Canadian Armed Forces. View image in full screen
Sgt. Morgan Wong is pictured in a photo provided by the Canadian Armed Forces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Armed Forces (Mandatory Credit)
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A funeral service for Sgt. Morgan Wong, one of the four Canadian Armed Forces members killed last week in the deadly CFB Wainwright fire will be held Sunday.

The service is set to start at 10 a.m. local time in Edmonton.

Wong has been described by his family as a man who was there for anyone who needed him, saying they were “extremely proud” of him and that he was proud to serve the CAF.

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“He was an incredible person who was always there whenever anyone needed him,” they said. “He loved being active and spending time with his friends and family.”

The 26-year-old was born in Edmonton and graduated from the University of Alberta in 2022 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He also held certificates in real estate and civil-military leadership.

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His family said he began to serve as a medical first responder with St. John Ambulance in 2022.

In December 2017, Wong joined the CAF and served on Operation Reassurance in Latvia from October 2024 to June 2025.

Last Saturday, he was participating in live-fire exercises as part of training in preparation for potential deployment overseas, including in Latvia and other regions.

According to Wong’s family, he was training in Wainwright to prepare to deploy on his second tour in Europe.

Global News will livestream the funeral service for Wong.

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