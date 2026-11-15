Russia won’t be able to compete in World Juniors, IIHF says

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11 comments

  1. Norm McKinnon
    November 15, 2026 at 6:32 pm

    Agh … the poor little Russian Hockey Federation Oligarchs are bummed out they have been banned from the IIHF Jr tournament.
    I’m crying Siberian Tiger tears for the rascal Russians 😢

  2. Golfer1
    November 15, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    I am happy that Russia will not participate!

  3. Katy Perry's purse
    November 15, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    It is a sign of the times that this is the main news item on Global and sadly also generally for many Canadians.

  4. Ima bohunk
    November 15, 2026 at 6:16 pm

    Good !!!makes me want to grab a roll of ковбаса ,and do a Hopak dance already!!

  5. Idiotic Bike Rider
    November 15, 2026 at 6:06 pm

    Forget about hockey. I want my bike lanes back ! Wah Wah ! For my friends and me, all ten of us.

  6. Sarcastic Canadian
    November 15, 2026 at 5:57 pm

    This must be deeply upsetting news for the traitors and Russian trolls that often infest these comments. Thoughts and prayers for them tonight.

  7. Anonymous
    November 15, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    Why not? Is the all star Ukraine hockey team going to threaten to withdraw if Russia plays? 🤡

  8. David Best
    November 15, 2026 at 5:40 pm

    If Russia was a better neighbour they would be invited to parties, picnics, maybe some dances. But nope, world conquest, be mean to others is Putin’s agenda. So no invite to Canada’s Juniors. Now if Russia change their ways and plays nice in the future maybe they will get some invites.

  9. george
    November 15, 2026 at 5:22 pm

    Poor russia can’t get a break, maybe its unlawful to attack your neighbour.

  10. Ben
    November 15, 2026 at 5:22 pm

    Great news. If you will, Russia has been offside. It is waging a brutal sadistic war against Ukraine and must not be allowed to participate.
    Aggression must have consequences.

  11. Anonymous
    November 15, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    Good.

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Canada

Russia won’t be able to compete in World Juniors, IIHF says

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 15, 2026 5:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors in Alberta'
IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors in Alberta
WATCH: IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors in Alberta
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Russia won’t be permitted to play in next month’s World Junior Championship in Alberta, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Sunday.

The IIHF cited Canada’s restrictions as its rationale not to allow Russia to participate.

“The IIHF confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship,” a statement posted on the IIHF’s website said.

Sunday’s decision comes days after the Prime Minister’s Office reiterated Ottawa’s stance saying, “athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be able to compete for their countries in Canada so long as the unjustified war against Ukraine continues.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney made similar comments last week, as several European countries warned they would not play against Russia if they were slated to face off at the World Juniors.

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Click to play video: 'Russia barred from 2027 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer'
Russia barred from 2027 World Juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer

The IIHF announced that after exploring other alternatives, Canada will remain the tournament host from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

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Russia was banned from participation in various sports tournaments by multiple international federations after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The groups included the IIHF and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

But last month, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Oct. 30 that the IIHF must allow Russia to compete in its sanctioned events, including the World Juniors.

Norway’s own hockey federation last Sunday said the IIHF had informed it that Russia would be added to the men’s under-20 tournament at Norway’s expense.

The IIHF has not formally announced the change, and its website still lists Norway among the 10 teams in the tournament.

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Following comments by Canada, Russian hockey federation president Vladislav Tretiak threatened to seek compensation from Canada and push for relocation or cancellation of the tournament if Russia was barred from competing.

In response to the IIHF’s decision Sunday, the Russian hockey federation said it expressed its “strong protest” against a decision it calls “unlawful” and “unacceptable.”

The federation went on to say the decision was in violation of the CAS decision and that it would appeal to the International Olympic Committee.

It also said it would pursue all available legal avenues to ensure the CAS ruling is enforced and Russia can compete.

with files from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch and The Canadian Press

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