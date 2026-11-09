Norway says it has been bumped for Russia to compete at world juniors in Canada

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40 comments

  1. Wayne
    November 9, 2026 at 7:36 pm

    Canada won’t allow Russia into Canada so the issue is moot!

  2. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 5:54 pm

    Expect a full boycott. Russia is not welcome here, end of story. Their athletes belong on the front lines.

  3. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    I’ll be boycotting whatever th

  4. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 3:43 pm

    c

  5. Alice Holm
    November 9, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    Ridiculous ruling.

  6. Garbage letting Garbage in, thats IIHF.
    November 9, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    Could care less. I plan to boycott the juniors this year. Gutless spineless organization. F*CK EM!

  7. Les
    November 9, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    It’s only a matter of time before Cave-in Carney bends the knee.

  8. Frustrated
    November 9, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    It’s absolutely stupid that politics determines who can play sports as if these young players have anything to do with this war . It is so childish for Carney to play big Dady . What about concentrating on fixing Canadas economy, he is a useless human being.

  9. Morrigan Flamm
    November 9, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Yes, this will be a tug’owar between Smith and Carney.

  10. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    the russians are coming, the russians are coming!
    or NOT. Prime minster carney will not allow them into the country/alberta.
    is danielle smith going to make this into one of her “constitutional crises” threats?

  11. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    This Hockey Tournament is turning into a circus. I thought politics played no part in sports.

  12. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    FUC of you nut suckers

  13. Joe smith
    November 9, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Great someone that will compete

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  15. Carney is Powerless
    November 9, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Carney will let them play. He has no backbone nor does he have the balls to stand up to anyone let alone Putin
    Russia will play and Carney will fold as usual

  16. Mike
    November 9, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Russians should not be allowed in Canada. Sorry boo boo Karen’s who think they should.

  17. David Best
    November 9, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Anonymous the village idiot. Are you lonely for Ben? I think so.

  18. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 11:28 am

    @David Best. Thats all folks? You a Disney cartoon?

  19. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 11:28 am

    @Ben 915am. Insufferable Ben loves being pegged by Zelensky and Ukraine.

  20. Liberal Troll
    November 9, 2026 at 11:24 am

    This must make the Russian trolls around here very happy. Hopefully Carney shows some backbone and doesn’t let them into our country.

  21. David Best
    November 9, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Carney said no visas will be issued to russian or belarus players. So thats all folks.

  22. Zac Riley
    November 9, 2026 at 10:42 am

    No Russian should be allowed on Canadian soil until Putin has been deposed and the war ended.

  23. alfred mannion
    November 9, 2026 at 10:36 am

    keep russia out

  24. A
    November 9, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Sherry @ 10:05 am
    So which of these 16 and 17 year old players tell Putin what to do? Come on, you want teenagers held responsible for the acts of their government. Their government may be corrupt but so too is Canada’s! The USA has invaded Venezuela and Iran but they still play, why? Ovechkin stands in the news and supports his president and claims Putin to be a friend yet he still plays and you’re not condemning him or other adult players. Why?

  25. Sherry
    November 9, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Absolutely no way Russia should be allowed to participate, there are consequences to your actions.

  26. Try This
    November 9, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Carney is the one who complicated things. He was told that, as the better team, Russia would be playing instead of Norway. If he continues his tantrum, then Norway will still not be allowed to participate. We need to treat all teams fairly, despite what their home countries do, or ban every country that is at war.
    Ben is confused as usual.

  27. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 10:02 am

    You know Carney will flip flop on this and let them in. It is what he does.

  28. Rodney Dangerfield
    November 9, 2026 at 9:59 am

    The USA has started more wars than Russia can count. Why are they still allowed to participate?

  29. Dave
    November 9, 2026 at 9:48 am

    People whining is not news
    It’s clickbait from a lazy journalist

  30. Bill roach
    November 9, 2026 at 9:41 am

    This is what happens when you allow politics to become involved in sports, just like celebrities they need to learn to keep politics out of sports and entertainment.

  31. Tsgt
    November 9, 2026 at 9:31 am

    This is poor sportsmanship.If we can not follow the decisions of the IIHF .then we are poor sportsman . Canada has become something we all should be ashamed of.

  32. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 9:22 am

    MAGA traitors happy with the court ruling, then sad by Carney’s barring them. No good news for these idiots after ther cult leader got a smack down.

  33. Ben
    November 9, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Glad to see Russia won’t be able to play in Canada-the players will be denied entry.
    We cannot reward Rusdia and Putin for their illegal invasion of Ukraine.

  34. Fred Ward
    November 9, 2026 at 8:58 am

    If Russia did business with Brookfield, Carney would allow them to play. All about Carney.

  35. George Stone.
    November 9, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Carney is an idiot and hypocrite. Stay out of sports and try doing your job for a change.plus he is friendly with China.

  36. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Funny how Russia is invited to Canada despite Carney’s alleged wishes.

    Seems like complete nonsense lies from Carney again.

  37. Incontinentia Buckets
    November 9, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Courts and judges screwing things up again.

  38. Anonymous
    November 9, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Allowing the junior hokey league to take part is totally the wrong choice and example to send out to all global countries who may be or planning to declare war on their neighboring countries as they read and / or view Russia being allowed to take part in these Olympics…
    What’s going on with this modern of ours !
    Is AI deciding once again ?
    Foolish leaders

  39. Johnny Canuck
    November 9, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Unbelievable! Doping and invading Russia?? Over ally Norway??? Someone’s got their head up their a**!

  40. NotThatKind
    November 9, 2026 at 8:26 am

    I’d much rather have Norway than the cruel Russians.

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Sports

Norway says it has been bumped for Russia to compete at world juniors in Canada

By John Wawrow The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2026 7:55 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia is getting Norway’s spot in Canada’s world juniors hockey championship'
Russia is getting Norway’s spot in Canada’s world juniors hockey championship
The discussion over whether Russia will play in the upcoming world junior hockey championships continues, as Canada prepares to host the junior teams in Alberta next month. Norway says the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) told them in a statement Sunday that their team is out, and the Russians are in. Global's Nathaniel Dove reports.
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The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said Sunday it has been informed that it is being bumped by Russia from competing in the world junior championships in Canada, a decision creating further uncertainty involving the 10-nation tournament.

The switch, the NIHA said, comes in the wake of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s recent ruling reinstating Russian hockey teams to compete internationally, beginning with the world juniors set to open in Alberta on Dec. 26.

There remain complications in the decision, which has yet to be formally announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The IIHF’s website still includes Norway as a participant in a tournament featuring the top men’s players under age 20.

Click to play video: 'Norway says Russia’s getting its spot in world juniors'
Norway says Russia’s getting its spot in world juniors

Russia, however, is not guaranteed of competing after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will bar the team from entering Canada, leaving open the possibility of Norway still being included.

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“The situation is still unclear,” Norway’s ice hockey secretary general Peter Salsten said in a statement posted on the association’s website and translated from Norwegian to English. “This makes us hope that the last word has not been said about our participation in Canada.”

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Other complicating factors involve six nations, including Norway, vowing to boycott games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing. Several long-time corporate sponsors also have said they will drop out if Russia competes.

Click to play video: 'Norway bumped for Russia to compete at World Junior Championships in Alberta'
Norway bumped for Russia to compete at World Junior Championships in Alberta

Norway acknowledged that the IIHF has been handcuffed by the court’s ruling. As the 10th-ranked team entering the tournament, Norway said it was relegated to the 1A Division to open the spot for Russia.

The Russians haven’t competed in the tournament since a fourth-place finish in 2021, with their ban beginning after the nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

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“We are aware of the status and the measures the IIHF feels compelled to take, and will await further information from the IIHF in the coming days,” Salsten said. “This also clearly shows all the practical challenges and immediate consequences for everyone involved when countries are reinstated immediately.”

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