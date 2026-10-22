Officials to provide update on fatal fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

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Officials are set to provide an update Thursday about a devastating fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta that left four soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland of the 1st Canadian Division has said Saturday’s blaze began as a grass fire, but a violent windstorm sent flames racing toward soldiers training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

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The fire initially sent 39 wounded to various hospitals, and officials said Wednesday that number was down to 27, with 13 in critical condition.

Roughly 150 people attended a vigil late Wednesday at a church in the nearby town of Wainwright, Alta., southeast of Edmonton.

Prayers were said, songs were sung and the names of those killed were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Mayor Bruce Pugh says the last few days have been tough, but activities at the base have started to return to normal.