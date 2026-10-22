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1 comment

  1. Ben
    October 22, 2026 at 8:06 am

    My thoughts go out to all those affected. My hope is, until there is an official Board of Inquiry report, that people refrain from posting misinformation or their politics out of respect for those families involved.

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Officials to provide update on fatal fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2026 7:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Defence minister responds to reports CAF was advised not to conduct fire training at CFB Wainwright'
Defence minister responds to reports CAF was advised not to conduct fire training at CFB Wainwright
WATCH: Defence minister responds to reports CAF was advised not to conduct fire training at CFB Wainwright
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Officials are set to provide an update Thursday about a devastating fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta that left four soldiers dead and dozens more injured.

Maj.-Gen. Wade Rutland of the 1st Canadian Division has said Saturday’s blaze began as a grass fire, but a violent windstorm sent flames racing toward soldiers training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

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The fire initially sent 39 wounded to various hospitals, and officials said Wednesday that number was down to 27, with 13 in critical condition.

Roughly 150 people attended a vigil late Wednesday at a church in the nearby town of Wainwright, Alta., southeast of Edmonton.

Prayers were said, songs were sung and the names of those killed were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Mayor Bruce Pugh says the last few days have been tough, but activities at the base have started to return to normal.

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