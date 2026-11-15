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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 16, 2026 at 12:02 am

    Where’s the anti-everything bots? Slow night?

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Economy

Canada exploring ‘other options’ with Europe, Asia to grow auto sector: Carney

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2026 11:53 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters at the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 16,2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with reporters at the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Nov. 16,2026. Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says the auto sector remains part of trade talks with the U.S., but Canada is also looking at “other options” in Europe and Asia.

Carney made the remarks while taking questions from reporters at the Francophonie summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The prime minister says Ottawa wants Canadian auto workers to have the best opportunities possible in an integrated North American market.

He says that market has become less integrated as Washington has threatened hefty tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Canadian autos by January.

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“It’s an ongoing discussion that we’re having with the U.S. administration, myself with the president,” Carney told reporters.

“It’s part of the trade negotiations, as you know, depending (on) where that settles, there’ll be other options — European options, Asian options.”

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Carney admits his government knew about some aspects of Stellantis deal

Carney has said Canada would not ink a U.S. trade deal that failed to support a viable Canadian auto sector.

Amid trade tensions, Carney signed a deal with China earlier this year to import up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles at a tariff rate of 6.1 per cent.

Carney is expected to meet this week with President Xi Jinping, where more discussions around the two nations’ trading relationships are likely.

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